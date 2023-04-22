site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Begins rehab assignment
RotoWire Staff
Nogosek began a rehab assignment for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Nogosek hit the injured list on April 15 after taking a comebacker off his elbow. He doesn't appear to be set to miss much more than the minimum.
