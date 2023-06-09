Nogosek was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.

Nogosek was dropped from the Mets' 40-man roster Friday after he posted an inflated 6.52 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 19.1 innings over 10 appearances with New York after being activated from the 15-day injured list May 1 following an elbow injury. He'll now either report to Triple-A Syracuse, get claimed by another team or be released outright, the first of which seems most likely. Left-hander Zach Muckenhirn was called up from Syracuse on Friday to replace Nogosek in the Mets' major-league bullpen.