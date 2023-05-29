Nogosek (0-1) took the loss Sunday as the Mets were downed by the Rockies, coughing up five runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over one inning of relief.

Coors Field was working its magic Sunday as the two teams combined for 21 runs, and Nogosek took the worst of it, serving up long balls to Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon in the fifth inning plus doubles to bottom-of-the-order hitters Ezequiel Tovar and Austin Wynns for good measure. Nogosek added nearly two full runs to his ERA with the poor performance, as it jumped from 4.43 to 6.33, but he's been struggling all season and has been tagged for runs in eight of his 11 appearances.