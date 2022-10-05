Nogosek (1-1) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing three hits over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Added to the roster as the 29th man for the twin bill, Nogosek replaced Taijuan Walker in the fifth inning of the nightcap and kept the Mets' combined shutout going to earn his first career win in the majors. The 27-year-old righty posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 22 MLB innings this season while also impressing out of the bullpen for Triple-A Syracuse.