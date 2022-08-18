The Mets are optimistic that Walker (back) could make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walker exited Tuesday's start after just two innings due to back spasms, but he underwent an MRI on Wednesday that didn't reveal any structural damage. The right-hander said that the injury was "the worst pain [he] ever felt," but he's feeling better two days later. The Mets will see how he feels in the coming days before confirming him as Sunday's starter, but Walker is trending in the right direction.