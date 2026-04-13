Pham is expected to be called up to the Mets' major-league roster Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Pham will join the big-league clue ahead of New York's three-game set on the road against the Dodgers. The 38-year-old will provide the team with an additional option in the outfield with Juan Soto (calf) still sidelined. Pham signed a minor-league contract with the team in late March, so he'll have to be added to the 40-man roster before being called up.