Pham went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Pham didn't start the contest, but he came on to pinch run for Pete Alonso after the star first baseman was forced to leave the contest in the first inning after being hit by a pitch. Pham remained in the contest and took over in left field, and he did his best Alonso impression with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The veteran outfielder has gone deep three times in his past seven at-bats after hitting just three homers over his initial 38 games this season.