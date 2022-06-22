Williams (1-4) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Astros.

The damage on Williams' line came on a pair of third-inning home runs. Jose Altuve hit a solo shot and Yordan Alvarez added a two-run blast, which was too much for the Mets to recover from in this contest. Williams has bounced between the bullpen and the rotation, logging six starts in 13 appearances. He owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 35:11 K:BB and a blown save in 39.2 innings overall. With Max Scherzer (oblique) nearing a return, Williams is likely to be ticketed back to a long relief role soon, though he'll remain a top option on the major-league roster to make spot starts when needed.