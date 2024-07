The Mets optioned Adcock to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Since being called up to the Mets on June 26, Adcock has given up seven earned runs in just 4.1 innings -- six of which came during his latest outing Friday. He'll now return to the minors in order to get back on track, and Eric Orze will come up from Triple-A to replenish New York's bullpen depth.