The Mets optioned Megill to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Megill started Saturday's 9-6 loss to Houston, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 5.1 innings. He didn't factor into the decision. As the Mets maneuver around Edwin Diaz's 10-game suspension, they're expected to call up a reliever to fill Megill's spot and eat innings in the coming days before having Christian Scott or Jose Butto brought up to start in Megill's regular rotation slot. By rule, Megill will have to stay at Triple-A for 15 days, which means he likely won't be back on the active roster until after the All-Star break.