The Padres extended a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer to King on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

King will presumably decline the offer and instead pursue a multi-year deal in free agency, and if he signs somewhere other than San Diego, the Padres will receive a compensatory draft pick. The 30-year-old righty is likely to have plenty of suitors this offseason after turning in a 3.44 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 73.1 innings in 2025.