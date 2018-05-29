Mike Morse: Calls end to career
Morse recently accepted a position with the Nationals as a part-time analyst on pregame and postgame telecasts and acknowledged that his playing days are over, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Morse planned to retire after the 2016 season, but he ultimately changed his mind and inked a minor-league deal with the Giants in December of that year. He was promoted to the majors last April and hit .194/.250/.306 over 24 games before suffering a season-ending concussion May 29, 2017, when he was on the receiving end of an accidental punch from teammate Jeff Samardzija in the melee that ensued after Hunter Strickland infamously beaned Washington star Bryce Harper. Morse, 36, indicated he's no longer receiving treatment for post-concussion symptoms, but viewed the head injury as a sign that it was time to hang up his cleats. Morse retires with a .274 average and 105 career home runs over parts of 13 seasons in the majors with the Mariners, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Marlins and Pirates.
