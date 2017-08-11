Morse (concussion) is unlikely to play again this season, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He will visit the team in Miami on Tuesday, but it sounds like his season (and possibly his career) is over. Morse has been sidelined for a couple months with a concussion, and at this point the risks of trying to return to the diamond may outweigh the potential reward. He hit .194 with one home run in 40 plate appearances this season, but his career line of .274/.331/.457 with 105 home runs in 2,813 plate appearances is much more respectable.