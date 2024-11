The Cubs non-tendered Tauchman on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tauchman will enter free agency after spending the last two seasons with the Cubs. He missed about a month of the 2024 regular season due to a grade 2 groin strain he suffered in mid-June, and he finished the campaign with a slash line of .248/.357/.366 with six stolen bases, seven home runs and 29 RBI over 350 plate appearances.