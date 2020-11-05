Sanchez re-signed Thursday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

A mainstay on the Washington bench from 2017 through 2019, Sanchez didn't see any action in 2020 after suffering a torn right Achilles' tendon in summer camp that required season-ending surgery. Though the Nationals haven't provided a clear timetable for his recovery, Sanchez's rehab program is expected to extent into the 2021 campaign. Once healthy, Sanchez will likely report to either Triple-A Fresno or Double-A Harrisburg.