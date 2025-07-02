The Nationals appointed Lara from Triple-A Rochester to serve as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Lara will be available out of the bullpen for both games of the twin bill and will be making his MLB debut if he ends up being used in either contest. The 22-year-old righty has been serving as a starter between stops at Rochester, Double-A Harrisburg and High-A Wilmington this season, accruing a 7.71 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB in 30.1 innings.