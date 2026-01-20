The Nationals designated Lara for assignment Tuesday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Mickey Gasper, who was claimed off waivers. Lara had a rough 2025 season, holding an 8.79 ERA and 10:8 K:BB over 14.1 innings with the Nationals and an 8.92 ERA and 26:22 K:BB across 36.1 frames with Triple-A Rochester. The 23-year-old stands a good chance of passing through waivers unclaimed and remaining in the organization.