The Nationals optioned Lara to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

He'll head back to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Cade Cavalli, who was called up from Rochester in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Athletics. During his latest stint in Washington, Lara made eight appearances in relief and yielded 15 runs (14 earned) on 26 hits and eight walks over 11.1 innings. The 22-year-old righty could get stretched back out as a starter upon reporting to Rochester.