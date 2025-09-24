Lord (5-9) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in six innings.

Lord worked four scoreless frames before Atlanta launched a solo home run in the fifth and six frames to go ahead 2-1. Lord's results were extremely similar to his last time out when he faced Atlanta at home last week, though he was able to make it through six frames for the second time in his last three starts. Lord's allowed three runs or fewer in all four of his September starts and is set to make one final start this weekend against the White Sox.