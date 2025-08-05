The Nationals recalled Beeter from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

The right-hander was acquired from the Yankees last week and is now receiving his first look with the Nationals. Beeter allowed six earned runs in two appearances with the Yankees this year, but he fared better at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 3.54 ERA across 20.1 innings, though he still had an ugly 1.64 WHIP.