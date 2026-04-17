Beeter (1-0) earned the win but blew the save Thursday against the Pirates, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Given a 7-6 lead in the ninth inning, Beeter struggled with control Thursday, walking two batters and allowing the game-tying run on a bases-loaded, infield single by Brandon Lowe. It was the second blown save of the season for the right-hander. The damage done, the 27-year-old was able to wiggle out of the jam to bring the game to extra innings, and the Nationals rewarded him by scoring in the top of the 10th inning to give him a win. Regardless, the control issues must be cleaned up by Beeter if he's going to continue to be the trusted ninth-inning option for the Nationals, as he has more walks (8) than strikeouts (7) in 9.1 innings pitched so far on the season.