Nationals' Clayton Beeter: MRI comes back clean
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beeter (forearm) had an MRI come back clean and was cleared to resume throwing Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list Sunday due to right forearm soreness, and the quick return to throwing should allow him to avoid a lengthy stay on the injured list. Beeter will be eligible to be reinstated May 8 in Miami, and it's possible he'll be able to return on or shortly after that date.
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