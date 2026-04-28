Beeter (forearm) had an MRI come back clean and was cleared to resume throwing Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list Sunday due to right forearm soreness, and the quick return to throwing should allow him to avoid a lengthy stay on the injured list. Beeter will be eligible to be reinstated May 8 in Miami, and it's possible he'll be able to return on or shortly after that date.