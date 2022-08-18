Henry (shoulder) is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 28 to address thoracic outlet syndrome, Grant Paulsen of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
After getting a promotion from Double-A Harrisburg on June, Henry made just two starts for Triple-A Rochester before he was shut down two months ago due to tenderness in his right shoulder. Subsequent tests have revealed that Henry is dealing with a condition that can derail pitchers' careers, and he'll soon have the same procedure that recently kept Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg out of game action for nearly 10 months. For the moment, the Nationals are optimistic that Henry will be cleared for spring, but even if that comes to fruition, expect him to be built up slowly to begin the 2023 season.