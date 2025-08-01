Nationals' Cole Henry: Might get save chances
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henry could be part of the ninth-inning mix for the Nationals with Kyle Finnegan having been traded to the Tigers, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The 26-year-old rookie right-hander hasn't been particularly impressive this season, leaning on his mid-90s four-seam fastball and low-80s curve to post a 3.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 37:20 K:BB over 38.2 innings. No one in Washington's big-league 'pen has closer-worthy numbers though, so Henry might get a shot as part of a ninth-inning committee with lefty Jose Ferrer and righty Zach Brzykcy.
