Nationals' Daylen Lile: Back in action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lile (illness) is batting sixth as the designated hitter Friday against the Rays, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The 22-year-old has been held out of the starting nine for nearly a week due to an illness, but he'll return to action following Washington's team day off Thursday. Lile has earned a regular place in the lineup versus right-handed pitching and has a .313/.370/.448 slash line through 19 games in August.
