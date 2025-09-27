Nationals' Dylan Crews: Getting breather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crews is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Crews made 11 consecutive starts in right field, but he'll yield to Daylen Lile on Saturday. Crews went 10-for-41 (.244) with a homer, three stolen bases and a 4:4 BB:K during the start streak.
