Crews went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rays.

The rest of the Nationals' offense couldn't take advantage of his efforts on the basepaths, but Crews produced his first game of 2025 with multiple steals. He's 14-for-17 on stolen base attempts in 59 games this season, but the 23-year-old offers little else from a fantasy perspective -- in 14 games since returning from an oblique strain in mid-August, he's slashing just .229/.327/.333 with zero homers, four RBI and nine runs.