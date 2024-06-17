The Nationals promoted Crews from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Crews missed a week and a half of action with a hamstring injury and was sitting on a .664 OPS at the end of April, but he picked up the pace thereafter to earn his way to Rochester. From May 1 onward, the 22-year-old outfielder slashed .292/.359/.474 while contributing three home runs and 13 stolen bases and striking out at an acceptable 19.2 percent rate. In Rochester, he'll be part of an outfield that will soon include another elite prospect in James Wood (hamstring), who is expected to begin a rehab assignment with one of the Nationals' lower-level affiliates this week before returning from the 7-day injured list.