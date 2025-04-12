Crews is not in the Nationals' starting lineup against the Marlins on Saturday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Crews has gone 0-for-7 with one walk and four strikeouts over his last two games. He'll cede his spot in center field to Jacob Young, who will bat in the ninth spot against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara.
