Crews is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Crews finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row against a right-handed pitcher. With the Nationals providing no indication that Crews is dealing with an injury, the consecutive absences from the lineup appear to be a result of poor production to begin the season; he enters Sunday's contest with a .116/.156/.116 slash line and a 37.8 percent strikeout rate in 45 plate appearances. If playing time continues to be limited for Crews during the upcoming week, he could be a candidate to head back to Triple-A Rochester to receive more consistent starts.