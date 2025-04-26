Crews went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Crews got the Nats rally started in the ninth with a leadoff triple off Ryne Stanek, eventually scoring the tying run on Jose Tena's single. After a slow start to the year, Crews now has hits in nine of his last ten games -- he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a 1.044 OPS in that span. Overall, the 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .214/.241/.357 with three homers, five RBI, 16 runs scored and six steals across 87 plate appearances this season.