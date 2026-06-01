Nationals' Dylan Crews: Not ready to start

Crews (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Crews will miss out on a second straight start after Nationals manager Blake Butera relayed Sunday that the outfielder's hand had swelled up after being hit by a pitch in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Padres, per Danielle Allentuck of The Washington Post. The Nationals seem to be viewing Crews as day-to-day for the time being, but if he's unable to play at any point during the three-game series with Miami, a move to the injured list would become more likely.