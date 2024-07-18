Crews seems likely to make his big-league debut before the end of the season, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Moved up to Triple-A Rochester on June 17, Crews hasn't exactly dominated the highest level of the minors yet, slashing .253/.306/.407 through 20 games with three homers, five steals and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate that's actually an improvement on his 23.8 percent mark at Double-A prior to his promotion. The second overall pick in the 2023 Draft has flashed his upside though, and the Nationals are likely to want him to get his feet wet in the majors in September ahead of of probably starting job in 2025. Should Lane Thomas be shipped out at the trade deadline, it could open up a spot in the big-league outfield for Crews sooner, but the team may also want to keep his rookie status impact for next year in the hopes he earns the Nats a bonus draft pick.