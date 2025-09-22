Crews went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Mets.

The 23-year-old outfielder extended a modest hitting streak to six games as he attempts to close a tough second season in the majors on a high note. Crews sports a .258/.313/.403 slash line through 19 games in September, a step up from his .215/.287/.356 line on the year, and during the final month he's supplied two of his nine homers and three of his 17 steals.