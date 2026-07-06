Nationals' Dylan Crews: Pops sixth homer

Crews went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Getting another start in center field in place of Jacob Young (hand), Crews took Gregory Soto deep in the eighth inning for the Nationals' final run in an 11-5 loss, and his sixth long ball of the season. Crews snapped a 13-game power drought with the blast, but he's remained somewhat productive during that time. Over his last 15 contests, the 24-year-old sports a .310/.385/.466 slash line with three doubles, two homers, three steals, four RBI and 12 runs.