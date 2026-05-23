Nationals' Dylan Crews: Swipes first bag

Crews went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

The steal was the first in four games for Crews since he was called up to make his season debut with the Nationals. The 24-year-old hasn't made much of an impact otherwise, however, batting .188 (3-for-16) with zero extra-base hits, zero RBI and one run. Washington will give the second overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft plenty of chances to establish himself as an MLB regular, and Crews did bring some momentum with him to the majors after slashing .291/.339/.527 over 59 May plate appearances for Triple-A Rochester.