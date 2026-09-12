Tolman gave up a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning Friday, recording his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Angels. He didn't strike out a batter.

The rookie southpaw wasn't sharp, tossing 15 of 25 pitches for strikes, but Tolman was able to escape with the save. He's been scored upon in three straight appearances but also has the Nationals' only two saves over the last month, and with Clayton Beeter jettisoned to Triple-A, Tolman is nominally the top option for the team in the bullpen. Expect Washington manager Blake Butera to continue auditioning new potential high-leverage options over the final weeks with his focus firmly on 2027.