Tolman was charged with a blown save after allowing one run on three hits while striking out one over one-third of an inning in Saturday's 8-5 extra-innings win over the Cardinals.

Tolman entered the ninth with Washington protecting a 3-2 lead but couldn't close it out. Nathan Church opened the inning with a double before Pedro Pages singled him home to tie the game, and Tolman departed after allowing another single to Jose Fermin. The left-hander was ultimately charged with his second blown save of the season, though Washington recovered to win in 11 innings. This was the fourth time Tolman has given up runs in his 11 big-league outings in 2026, though all four came in his last six appearances dating back to the beginning of September. He has a 3.09 ERA with a 12:5 K:BB in 11 appearances and 11.2 innings in 2026.