Tolman earned the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Tolman didn't record a strikeout, but he also didn't issue a hit nor a walk, needing only 13 pitches (eight strikes) to secure the win for Washington. He has logged three saves (in four chances) over his last six outings, and with Orlando Ribalta (forearm) on the 15-day injured list, Tolman and Jack Sinclair both appear to be in the mix for save opportunities over the last couple of weeks of the regular season.