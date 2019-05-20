Parra went 3-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Getting another start at first base, Parra has his second three-hit performance of the homestand. The 32-year-old is slashing .364/.417/.727 with two homers and seven RBI in seven games since joining the Nats, and he should continue seeing regular playing time as long as Matt Adams (shoulder) and Ryan Zimmerman (foot) remain on the IL.

