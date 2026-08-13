Nationals' Harry Ford: Finding groove at plate

Ford went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

The 23-year-old backstop is taking advantage of a stretch in which the Nationals have seen plenty of left-handed pitching, including Chicago's David Peterson on Wednesday. Ford has started five of the last eight games, and over that span he's batting .300 (6-for-20) with four doubles, a homer, three RBI and six runs. Keibert Ruiz remains at the top of the depth chart, but Ford could muscle his way into something more like a timeshare, rather than being stuck on the short side of a platoon, if he keeps producing when he gets an opportunity.