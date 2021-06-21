Rutledge (shoulder) has resumed a rehab program at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida since being placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Wilmington on June 2, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

The Nationals aren't viewing Rutledge's right shoulder injury as a major concern, but because the 22-year-old is one of the more prized pitching prospects in the organization, he'll be brought along slowly in his recovery. Rutledge made four starts for Wilmington before landing on the shelf, posting a 12.66 ERA and 2.55 WHIP across 10.2 innings.