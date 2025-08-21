Ferrer gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Mets.

The southpaw was able to erase a one-out single by Cedric Mullins with a game-ending double play thanks to a 97.9 mph sinker. Ferrer has pocketed three of the Nationals' four saves in August, with Cole Henry notching the fourth, and he is the clear top option for closing duties in the bullpen. Over 17.1 innings since the beginning of July, Ferrer has posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB.