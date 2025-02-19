Manager Dave Martinez said earlier this week that Ferrer remains a candidate to save games for the Nationals along with Jorge Lopez, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. "As I said earlier, Ferrer will get an opportunity to close as well," Martinez said. "Right now, we're going to play matchups. But if Lopez is available, he can do it."

The back end of the Washington bullpen is in flux heading into Opening Day, after the Nationals elected to non-tender Kyle Finnegan in November coming off a 38-save season. Washington brought in Lopez over the winter on a one-year, $3 million deal, and based on Martinez's comments, Lopez -- who saved 23 games in 2022 between stops with the Orioles and Twins -- looks to be the preferred option in what could be a two-pronged approach at closer. Ferrer, meanwhile, has just one career save to his name, but he was one of Washington's top relievers in 2024 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB in 32 innings. As the southpaw option of the two relievers, Ferrer could be the choice over Lopez for save situations that arise when the Nationals face lefty-heavy lineups in the ninth inning.