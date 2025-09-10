Ferrer recorded one out to earn a save against Miami on Tuesday. He gave up a hit but was not charged with a run.

Ferrer came into a 7-4 game with a runner on second base. That runner would score, adding another run to Cole Henry's final line, but Ferrer would walk away with his eighth save of the year. Ferrer has now delivered 15.2 straight innings without giving up an earned run, lowering his ERA from 5.03 to 3.89 in the process. He's converted eight of his 10 save chances while posting a 60:14 K:BB across 69.1 frames.