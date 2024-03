Ferrer was diagnosed with a strain of the teres major muscle Friday and will be shut down for three weeks before being reevaluated, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.comreports.

The left-hander was limited to just one appearance during spring training due to the injury and will now begin the season on the injured list. Ferrer will require a ramp-up period after being shut down for multiple weeks, so he's likely to be sidelined for at least the first month of the season.