Bell went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout in Friday's 11-5 win over Milwaukee.

Bell had a third consecutive multi-hit performance Friday, but his performance against the Brewers marked the first time that he had produced any runs during that time. The 29-year-old has recorded multiple hits in six of the last 11 matchups, and he hit .378 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, nine RBI and four runs across that span.