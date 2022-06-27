Bell went 3-for-5 with an RBI-double and two runs scored in a 6-4 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

The three-hit performance lifted Bell's average to .308 on the season and the first baseman now has 46 RBI and 40 runs scored. He has shown dramatically improved contact skills in the first half of 2022, and his average on the season is over 50 points higher than his season-long number in 2021. Bell's power numbers don't rival the best corner infielders in the game, but an average over .300 while hitting in between the likes of Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz will bode well for his counting stats.