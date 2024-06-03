Gray (elbow) could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment if a live batting practice session Tuesday goes well, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Gray threw 76 pitches in a live BP last week and is slated to throw around 50 pitches in Tuesday's session as he continues to ramp things back up. As long as he comes out of everything Tuesday with no concerns, he'll be sent to a minor-league affiliate. Gray has been out since early April with a right flexor strain, but because he's already pretty stretched out, his rehab assignment might not take too long.