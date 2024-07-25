Gray (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery and an internal brace procedure Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gray's operation rules him out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, and he'll likely be forced to miss most of 2025 as well. The 26-year-old righty will finish the season with 13 earned runs allowed over 8.1 innings across two starts.
More News
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Set for season-ending UCL surgery•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Timeline pushed back•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Reports elbow discomfort•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Remaining on assignment•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Cruises through latest rehab start•